News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.37. News has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that News will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC increased its position in News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,730,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in News by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in News by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

