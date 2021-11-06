NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.26 Million

Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report $56.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.87 million and the highest is $57.28 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $50.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $216.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.58 million to $218.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $233.67 million, with estimates ranging from $230.11 million to $241.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXRT stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.60. 79,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,340. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

