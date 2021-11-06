NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $184,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,810,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

