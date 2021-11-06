NEXT’s (NXT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 9,250 ($120.85) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price.

NXT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,731.25 ($114.07).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 8,122 ($106.11) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,972.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,977.43. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 6,020 ($78.65) and a one year high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

