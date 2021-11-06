NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.00.

Shares of NFI opened at C$25.06 on Thursday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$15.75 and a 1-year high of C$32.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$716.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

