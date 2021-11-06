NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $21.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.81. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

