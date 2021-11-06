NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.36.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 570,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,130. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.81.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,067,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after buying an additional 413,843 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 437,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 106,936 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.