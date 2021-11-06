Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.61

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.68. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 16,454 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $15.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

About Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

