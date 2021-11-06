Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $139,692.63 and $231.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00136135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.13 or 0.00524543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00016537 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,489,040 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.