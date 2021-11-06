Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Stock Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,698,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 704,861 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nokia were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 481,357 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,474,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

