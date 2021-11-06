Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 54,403 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Nordstrom by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 54,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,494,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 114.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

