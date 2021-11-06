NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €33.00 ($38.82) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.13 ($50.74).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €36.96 ($43.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

