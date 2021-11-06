NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €33.00 ($38.82) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.13 ($50.74).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €36.96 ($43.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.