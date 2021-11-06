Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.61. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northeast Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Northeast Bank worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

