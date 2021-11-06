Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,518,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,667,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $24,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 236,969 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 49,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

MFG opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

