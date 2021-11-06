Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,724 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of JELD-WEN worth $26,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,935,171 shares of company stock valued at $425,607,783 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.42. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

