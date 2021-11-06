Northern Trust Corp Has $23.75 Million Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 491,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $23,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CENTA. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

CENTA stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

