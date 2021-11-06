Northern Trust Corp Purchases 235 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.36% of Methode Electronics worth $25,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:MEI opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.