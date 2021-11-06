Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.40% of PRA Group worth $24,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,162 shares of company stock worth $1,680,687 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

