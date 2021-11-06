Northern Trust Corp Sells 51,610 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,464,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $25,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKTR. Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $159,252.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.