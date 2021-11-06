Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.200-$25.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $36 billion-$36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.26 billion.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.37. 1,106,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,208. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.43. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $394.15.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.