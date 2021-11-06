Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Northwest Natural also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NWN stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $47.03. 273,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.91%.

NWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

