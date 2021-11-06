Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.91. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northwest Pipe stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 394.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Northwest Pipe worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

