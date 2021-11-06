NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.97

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and traded as high as C$9.66. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$9.66, with a volume of 131,973 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.24.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 10,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$104,008.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,549,247.35. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 27,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.59, for a total transaction of C$259,227.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 563,741 shares in the company, valued at C$5,406,276.19. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,209 shares of company stock worth $363,344.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.