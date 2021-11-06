Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Novavax were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Novavax by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Novavax by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after purchasing an additional 97,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $159.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.21) EPS. Novavax’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $1,516,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,865 shares of company stock worth $41,406,143. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.