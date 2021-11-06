Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $113.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $267.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

