Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.
Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $113.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $267.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $115.95.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.