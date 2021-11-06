Nucleus Vision Hits Market Capitalization of $26.33 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $26.33 million and $500,819.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00051902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00266017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00098122 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

