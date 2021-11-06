Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.13 Million Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $25,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $22,480,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 6,294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock worth $1,036,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

FOXF stock opened at $180.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.36. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.58.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

