Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $24,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 108.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $122.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.28. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

