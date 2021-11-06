nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $588.96 million-$604.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.33 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.910-$1.940 EPS.
Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $37.89.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
