nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $588.96 million-$604.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.33 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.910-$1.940 EPS.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

