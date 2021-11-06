NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 228,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $121,931,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $297.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $314.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.66.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

