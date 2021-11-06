Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $127.53 and last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 341687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.84.

The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after purchasing an additional 983,216 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $58,904,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 695,287 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 157,802 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.