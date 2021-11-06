ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OBSV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,605. The company has a market cap of $145.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.64. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86.

Get ObsEva alerts:

OBSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ObsEva stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 2,713.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.50% of ObsEva worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.