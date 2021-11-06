Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.41. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.46.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

