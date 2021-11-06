Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 828 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,491 shares of company stock worth $1,765,820 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

