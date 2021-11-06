Occidental Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $122.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.20. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.11%.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

