Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,862,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248,719. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 259,402 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 62,564 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

