Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 13,748 Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. Pixelworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.34.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

