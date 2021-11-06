Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $70,000 Investment in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,794 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 24.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $678.85 million, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on METC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.