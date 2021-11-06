Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 11,221 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 44.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth about $490,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE CAAP opened at $5.76 on Friday. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%.

About Corporación América Airports

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.