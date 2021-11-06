Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $89,000 Position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resonant alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RESN shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Resonant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Resonant Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $151.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RESN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN).

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.