Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Junge Zhang Sells 150,300 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 4.50. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ocugen by 338,448.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 138,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 34.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ocugen by 17.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,084 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 2,800.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 315,310 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.