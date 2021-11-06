Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $11.64. Ocugen shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 425,921 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $2,603,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 806,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,060,832. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 4.50.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

