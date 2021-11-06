Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. On average, analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

