Odyssey Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $318,061.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00250757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.