Olaplex Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:OLPX) Quiet Period To Expire on November 9th

Olaplex’s (NASDAQ:OLPX) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 9th. Olaplex had issued 73,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,547,700,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OLPX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.