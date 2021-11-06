Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker Sells 16,575 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $460,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OLO stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

