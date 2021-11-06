ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $75.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ON. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Shares of ON stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,077. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

