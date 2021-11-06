Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of ONCT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 1,083,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,127. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $206.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

ONCT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 175.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,472.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 92,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 486.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 227,688 shares in the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.