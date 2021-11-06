OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in OP Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in OP Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 411,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 58,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 44,264 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $627,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

