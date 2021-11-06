Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 545,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,323. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Open Text stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,948 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTEX. Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

